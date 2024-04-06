We Rock the Spectrum, Pewaukee police partner for autism awareness

article

Traffic stops can be nerve-wracking for anybody, and families with children living with autism said the stops can bring out anxiety and discomfort.

However, an event in Waukesha County is designed to help those families – and police. With encouragement and colorful magnets, children got familiar with squads and the officers who drive them on Saturday.

"It’s working with the community, working with some of the young kids and trying to break down barriers," said Pewaukee Police Chief Timothy Heier.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The connection happened outside We Rock The Spectrum in Pewaukee. It was part of a full day of programming to highlight Autism Awareness Month.

"It’s about inclusion and family time," said Amy Kohl, owner of We Rock The Spectrum.

"It’s about children learning to react properly if their parent would get stopped by police," she added.

"To let the children see what the officer is doing. That they are just a person. That they don’t have to be afraid of them," said Heier.

Heier organized mock traffic stops for families, too.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s comforting to have a safe environment to simulate that and see how he’ll respond," said Jeff Buth, whose son was behind the wheel. "Really enabling them to have a more normal life, so we’re really fortunate."

"It’s also an educational tool for the police department," said Kohl.

Police and families hope the lessons in this outdoor classroom last for years to come.