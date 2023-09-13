Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club member hurt, 'skull cracked in half'

A Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club member was hurt in a freak accident in Green Lake. That's not the only challenge this water-skiing family has faced this summer.

A love of water runs in Cheryl Sinitz' blood.

"For sure, this is a family," said Sinitz.

Cheryl, her husband, John, and their two daughters, Abby and Ally, are all part of the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club.

"It’s been super fun," said Cheryl Sinitz. "We learn a lot of skills. We push each other."

The Sinitz family has spent plenty of time on Pewaukee Lake water-skiing, but it wasn’t an accident on the water that nearly took Ally’s life.

"I think my first instinct was what, what happened?" said Cheryl Sinitz.

In July, the 16-year-old was camping with others from the water ski club after a show in Green Lake. When an old, dead tree randomly fell, Ally was the only one hit.

"Literally, her entire skull was cracked in half," said Cheryl Sinitz. "In the words of our family physician, catastrophic injuries."

Sinitz said her daughter was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

"It was the worst thing that you can possibly imagine if you’re a mom," said Cheryl Sinitz.

It was horrible timing, too. Just 12 days before Ally's accident, John Sinitz needed surprise surgery.

"He was at one of the final practices for one of the competitive teams doing a high-speed trick and crashed," said Sinitz.

Cheryl Sinitz said Wednesday, Sept. 13 while her focus is on her family's recovery, medical bills make it challenging to stay financially afloat.

"Upwards of $25,000 just for that helicopter ride," she said.

A review from the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows that in 2017, about two-thirds of air transports for patients with private insurance were out of network, meaning families often get stuck with a big bill.

"She’s got a lot of life ahead of her," said Cheryl Sinitz.

While Cheryl could never foresee the tree falling, infinitely more important is the support she now sees rising. She said her water ski club has had their backs.

"It’s been humbling," she said.

We’ve all heard blood is thicker than water. In this case, ties formed on the water run just as deep.

"This is my family," said Cheryl Sinitz.



Cheryl said Wednesday considering the extent of her daughter’s injuries, Ally is doing well and is out of the hospital.

The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club organized a GoFundMe page for the family.