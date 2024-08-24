Pewaukee Lake boat collision, 2 people taken to the hospital

article

Three people were hurt in a boat crash on Pewaukee Lake on Saturday, Aug. 24, with two people being taken to the hospital.

According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, the collision happened at about 11:15 a.m. on the east side of the lake near Peterson Drive in Pewaukee.

The impact happened on the sides of each boat as they attempted to veer away from each other.

A 26-year-old, the only operator of one boat, was treated on the scene.

Two people on the second boat, a 61-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the injured people were ejected from either boat.

At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in this crash.