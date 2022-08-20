Pewaukee I-94 crash, 2 motorcycles, sedan, 4 hurt

article

Four people were hurt in a crash on I-94 EB in Pewaukee involving two motorcycles and a sedan Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. when a man, 24, lost control of a sedan and struck two motorcycles under the bridge at Meadowbrook.

Four people from the three vehicles were hurt and taken to the hospital.

As of 7:30 p.m., two lanes remained closed on I-94 eastbound amid the investigation.