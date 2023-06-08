Pewaukee dump truck mishap; power lines snagged

article

The driver of a dump truck had a bit of a mishap with some power lines in Pewaukee on Thursday morning, June 8.

The incident happened on Duplainville Road near Marjean Lane in Pewaukee.

The pictures show the bed of the truck, while in its raised position, caught on some power lines.

The Pewaukee Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff's Department blocked off the road in both directions while emergency crews dealt with the mishap.

We Energies was dispatched to the scene to assist.