Pewaukee boy sought; Waukesha deputies seek public's help

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate a four-year-old child on Tuesday, July 2.

Officials said Aaron Amell is believed to be with his biological mother, Rachel Amell, who does not have legal custody and, per court order, is only allowed supervised visits. Aaron Amell was taken from his father’s home in Pewaukee at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rachel Amell is believed to be headed towards Louisville, Ky. and is traveling in a blue 2017 Honda Pilot with Wisconsin plates ALT8081.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5070.