Pewaukee-based Casa Tequila LLC owes $200K+ in back wages: feds

Pewaukee-based Casa Tequila LLC has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in back wages to 110 servers, cooks and other employees after the U.S. Department of Labor found the operator of restaurants in Pewaukee, Hartford, Waukesha and West Bend "violated several federal regulations."

Investigators determined the company and its owner, Maria Campuzano, operated an invalid tip pool at its Pewaukee restaurant, failed to pay the proper overtime rate of pay when required and miscalculated overtime wages due to some employees.

The company owes employees $272,177 in back wages.

A statement from the Department of Labor said the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act's minimum wage, recordkeeping and child labor provisions via the following actions:

In addition to the more than $200,000 in back wages, the company was fined $2,373 for child labor violations.

The Department of Labor offered a breakdown of the number of employees affected and the total amount of back wages owed at each of the four restaurants:

Pewaukee: 38 employees, $140,071

West Bend: 22 employees, $52,398

Waukesha: 28 employees, $51,338

Hartford: 22 employees, $28,370