Pewaukee attempted kidnapping; man not guilty by mental disease

A Waukesha man was found not guilty due to mental disease or defect on Monday, July 29 in connection to an attempted kidnapping that occurred in the City of Pewaukee on Monday, Jan. 15.

Lance Marchel was charged with attempting kidnapping, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct. Marchel entered a no contest plea to the attempted kidnapping charge. The court found Marchel guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect. The court dismissed the false imprisonment and disorderly conduct charges.

The court also ordered Marchel committed to the Department of Health and Human Services for seven years. A review hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 20.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to The Beer Depot, located on Prospect Avenue, for reports of a kidnapping complaint. Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim, who claimed that a man approached her and grabbed her as she was leaving the store.

The victim told investigators that while inside the store shopping, she spotted a man that continued to watch her. After purchasing merchandise, the victim left the store and began walking towards her vehicle. The man, later identified as Lance Marchel, had left the store before the victim. He was waiting next to his car when the victim walked by, the complaint states.

Feeling unsafe, the victim told investigators that she began walking back towards the store. That's when Marchel allegedly grabbed her by the jacket and attempted to lift her up. The victim kneed Marchel and he dropped her.

"There are some mental health concerns here," said Mark Powers, defense attorney.

The victim then ran into the store and yelled, "Help, he's trying to take me," according to the complaint. Marchel allegedly followed the victim into the store, at which point the store manager yelled at him to leave. Marchel then returned to his vehicle and left.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department was able to obtain a Wisconsin registration plate for Marchel's vehicle. While responding to his listed address, officers spotted Marchel driving. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and Marchel was taken into custody.

After being arrested, Marchel stated that unknown subjects were creating "integrated networks through energy grids and shifting to the monarchy," according to the complaint. In the deputy's report, he stated that it was clear that the defendant was suffering from severe paranoia and mental illness.