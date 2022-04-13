Pettit Center drone racing event, first of its kind

Wisconsin's first indoor professional drone race over ice will be held at the Pettit National Ice Center – April 29 through May 1.

Experienced drone pilots from around the country will compete. The event arose as a partnership between Milwaukee Montessori School and MultiGP – the world's largest professional drone racing league – according to a news release.

The race will have drones flying over the U.S. speedskating training site for a chance to win $25,000 in cash prizes. More than 50 pilots have already entered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Viewing areas will be available along the route, and access to the pilots and their drones will be offered between events for racing enthusiasts.

Tickets to the competition will be $10 per day and can be purchased online. Children under 5 years old are free.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.