Expand / Collapse search

Pettit Center drone racing event, first of its kind

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Pettit Center drone racing event

Wisconsin's first indoor professional drone race over ice will be held at the Pettit National Ice Center – April 29 through May 1.

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's first indoor professional drone race over ice will be held at the Pettit National Ice Center – April 29 through May 1.

Experienced drone pilots from around the country will compete. The event arose as a partnership between Milwaukee Montessori School and MultiGP – the world's largest professional drone racing league – according to a news release.

The race will have drones flying over the U.S. speedskating training site for a chance to win $25,000 in cash prizes. More than 50 pilots have already entered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Viewing areas will be available along the route, and access to the pilots and their drones will be offered between events for racing enthusiasts.

Tickets to the competition will be $10 per day and can be purchased online. Children under 5 years old are free. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Brewers opening day: Grounds crew ready as much as baseball players
article

Brewers opening day: Grounds crew ready as much as baseball players

The grounds crew at American Family Field is just as ready for opening day of Major League Baseball in Milwaukee as the Brewers players themselves.

Milwaukee County Zoo announces porcupine birth
article

Milwaukee County Zoo announces porcupine birth

The Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday announced that a prehensile-tailed porcupine was born March 27 in the Small Mammals building.

Inflation fastest pace in 40+ years
article

Inflation fastest pace in 40+ years

From gas to groceries and restaurants, rising prices are raising eyebrows. Inflation is growing at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.