Petfest 2022 at Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park



Petfest 2022 brought pets and pet lovers to Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and allowed guests to have free, open play for dogs and check out local vendors.

Saturday's main event marked the ninth year for Petfest, which also had a smaller event in Mequon earlier this year.

Activities included dock diving, lure and agility courses, the "Doggie Dash" speed trial, and more, according to a news release.

The event was free to attend, including free parking. Organizers said all ticket proceeds from special attractions at the festival will be donated to animal-related nonprofits and rescues.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Petfest 2022 at Henry Maier Festival Park

Petfest is the only festival on the Summerfest grounds designed specifically for

pets, organizers said.

The festival is produced by Fromm Family Foods in partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.