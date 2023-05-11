Peters Foods in Greendale burglarized; police seek suspect

article

Greendale police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglar who broke into Peters Foods at 51st and College early Thursday, May 11. Officials say the business was burglarized around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect is a thin, younger male wearing a black long-sleeve top, blue jeans and all black tennis shoes with black soles that had a small portion of red on the middle part of the sole.

Officials believe the burglar left the area on foot and was likely seen by at least one vehicle near the roadway. Also recovered from the scene was a landscape block which appears to have been exposed to the weather for some time and was probably sitting on dirt.

If you recognize this person, were in the area, and are missing a single landscape block, or have security video that could assist investigators, you are encouraged to call Greendale police at 414-423-2121.