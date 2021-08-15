Perfect weather for State Fair's end after heat, severe storms

Eleven days of food, fun and family is coming to an end at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Sunday, Aug. 15 marks the last day of the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair.

Fair-goers were given a gorgeous day to soak in all things State Fair one last time this summer. The weather could not have been better for the last day of the fair, especially after excessive heat and severe storms last week.

It showed in the crowd, with friends and families all smiles Sunday evening.

The hot and rainy weather, of course, wasn't the only obstacle this year. State fair officials say it was their priority to keep fair-goers safe and comfortable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, after canceling last year's fair, they wanted to ensure State Fair staples like Saz's Racing Pigs, cream puffs and fried food were back.

"Words honestly just can't express how happy we are that we were able to open the gates," said Kathleen O'Leary, State Fair Park CEO. "It was an agonizing decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair, only the sixth time in the 170-year history, so to be able to have this and the open air and have people be able to eat and drink and be together and just be together."

O'Leary said aside from fair-goers, the vendors were most excited to see state fair return this summer, giving them a much-needed business boost.

The gates close at 10:00 p.m. Sunday. If you are making your way to the fair Sunday evening, parking and admissions on-site are cashless.