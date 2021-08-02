Penfield Children's Center playground: Access for kids with disabilities

It's playtime for kids of all abilities. A new playground at Penfield Children's Center gives easy access to kids with disabilities.

"Inclusion is really, really important for children at a very young age because they begin to learn that this is what the world looks like," said Chris Holmes, President and CEO.

The Children's Center focuses on making a safe and inclusive environment for children from birth to seven years old-- especially for those with disabilities.

"In order to make sure that everybody has equal access, we start that at this very young infancy age," said Holmes.

This playground was designed with all kids in mind.

"They have their garages, they have their basketballs, they have different types of sensory experiences for this playground," said Holmes.

Each play area is wheelchair accessible, offers different texture activities, and there’s even a designated area for the toddlers.

It’s truly a playspace for everyone.

It's important to note the playground is only open for kids enrolled in the Penfield Children's Center out of consideration to the children's health and the sanitation of the facilities.