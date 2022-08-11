Pedestrian struck, killed near 64th and Thurston

Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle near 64th and Thurston early Thursday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause is still under investigation.