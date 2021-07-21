Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck in Racine, taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
RACINE, Wis. - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Tuesday night, July 20 after being struck by a vehicle in Racine. It happened around 11:20 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Frontage Road. 

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, when officials arrived on the scene they located a 27-year-old man from Madison that was not conscious but breathing. 

The pedestrian was transported via rescue to Ascension All Saints Hospital and then transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The operator and registered owner of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Racine, stopped at the scene. He showed no signs of impairment. 

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound when the pedestrian entered the roadway. 

The roadway was closed in both directions of travel, while an investigation was conducted for approximately 4.5 hours. Members of the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team responded to the scene.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

