Pedestrian struck in Dodge County on STH 26 near Fairfield Avenue

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday, March 29 on STH 26 at the intersection with Fairfield Avenue in the City of Juneau. It happened around 5:45 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that a 2021 Honda pickup truck was traveling north on STH 26 and turning left onto Fairfield Avenue when the crash occurred. The pedestrian was walking east in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection and was struck by the Honda pickup truck.

The 55-year-old female driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the crash. The 42-year-old pedestrian sustained injuries and was transported by EMS to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Assisting at the crash scene were Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.