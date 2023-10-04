Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, 95th and Allyn in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms for FOX6 News that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 95th and Allyn on the city's northwest side on Wednesday morning, Oct. 4. 

The victim was taken to Children's Wisconsin for treatment. 

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.