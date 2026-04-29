Milwaukee intentional vehicle strike; 1 hurt during dispute, man arrested

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The Brief A 39-year-old was intentionally struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee during a dispute on Wednesday. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was later arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after Milwaukee police say a person was intentionally struck by a vehicle during a dispute on Wednesday, April 29.

Pedestrian hit

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. near 35th and Villard, the suspect intentionally used a vehicle to strike the victim and fled the scene.

The victim, a 39-year-old, was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

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Man arrested

What we know:

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was later arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.