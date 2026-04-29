Milwaukee intentional vehicle strike; 1 hurt during dispute, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after Milwaukee police say a person was intentionally struck by a vehicle during a dispute on Wednesday, April 29.
Pedestrian hit
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. near 35th and Villard, the suspect intentionally used a vehicle to strike the victim and fled the scene.
The victim, a 39-year-old, was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
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Man arrested
What we know:
The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was later arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.