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Milwaukee intentional vehicle strike; 1 hurt during dispute, man arrested

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Published  April 29, 2026 12:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 39-year-old was intentionally struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee during a dispute on Wednesday.
    • The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was later arrested.
    • Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after Milwaukee police say a person was intentionally struck by a vehicle during a dispute on Wednesday, April 29. 

Pedestrian hit

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. near 35th and Villard, the suspect intentionally used a vehicle to strike the victim and fled the scene. 

The victim, a 39-year-old, was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.  

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Man arrested

What we know:

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was later arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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