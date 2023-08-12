Pedestrian hit by SUV in Dodge County

article

A man was hit by an SUV on County Highway A in Dodge County on Friday, Aug. 11.

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on County Highway A, just south of County Highway AW in Fox Lake around 9 p.m.

Authorities said a 48-year-old man from Markesan was walking in the NB lane of County Highway A when he was struck by an SUV, which was driven by a 67-year-old woman from rural Randolph. The man had life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Waupun. He was then taken to a hospital in Madison.

Officials said the man was wearing dark clothing on an unlit roadway, and strong storms were approaching prior to this crash.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.