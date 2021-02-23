Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian&nbsp;that happened Tuesday, Feb. 23 near 94th and Capitol.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday, Feb. 23 near 94th and Capitol. It happened around 3:30 a.m. 

Police identified the victim as a woman. The driver stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. 

