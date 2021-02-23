Woman fatally struck by vehicle near 94th and Capitol
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday, Feb. 23 near 94th and Capitol.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday, Feb. 23 near 94th and Capitol. It happened around 3:30 a.m.
Police identified the victim as a woman. The driver stayed at the scene.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee
This is a developing story.
Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne around 1 p.m. Friday. Police said Monday they suspected foul play but haven't said how the boy died.
On Monday night, the Racine Unified School District unveiled its plan to bring students back to the school board, which includes extra cleaning, social distancing measures and more, but teachers say it isn't enough until they're fully vaccinated.