Pedestrian disregarded red traffic signal; struck by vehicle in Milwaukee

By
Published  August 28, 2025 8:37am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Teutonia and North, Milwaukee

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Wednesday, Aug. 27. 
    • The pedestrian disregarded a red traffic signal near North and Teutonia and was struck by a vehicle. 
    • The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 27. 

What we know:

According to police, the 29-year-old pedestrian disregarded a red traffic signal near North and Teutonia and was struck by a vehicle. 

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Teutonia and North, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

MilwaukeeNews