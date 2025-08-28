Pedestrian disregarded red traffic signal; struck by vehicle in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 27.
What we know:
According to police, the 29-year-old pedestrian disregarded a red traffic signal near North and Teutonia and was struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Teutonia and North, Milwaukee
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.