Pedestrian disregarded red traffic signal; struck by vehicle in Milwaukee

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Wednesday, Aug. 27. The pedestrian disregarded a red traffic signal near North and Teutonia and was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 27.

What we know:

According to police, the 29-year-old pedestrian disregarded a red traffic signal near North and Teutonia and was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Teutonia and North, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.