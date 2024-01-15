PB&J Challenge; curbing Milwaukee area childhood hunger

Milwaukee County has the second-highest rate of food insecurity in the state, according to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

It's a message the food bank shares with the launch of a campaign, and the help of the Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis.

"In homes where parents are working or there’s not a lot of support to make meals, kids are able to use peanut butter and make it for breakfast, lunch and dinner, for a snack," said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "It’s a versatile food."

That’s why Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is asking for donations as part of its annual PB&J Challenge.

"Peanut butter and jelly are two of the hardest items to get donated," Habeck said.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said one out of five kids in the area do not know where their next meal is coming from.

"It's one of those things where you have to count your blessings, man," Portis said. "To be someone, ya know, single-mom home, have four kids, work tirelessly to take care of me and my little brothers."

The Bucks’ forward "tips off" the two-month campaign, helping kids in more ways than one, and encouraging others to give back to those in need.

"[It’s] something my mom instilled in me as a kid," Portis said. "It’s great to be a role model and spread my joy and spread my blessings with others."

Those interested can make monetary donations to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin at their website, or can donate at the register at local Pick 'n Save or Metro Market locations.