Payton Alexander Foundation fundraiser at Perspective Brewing

In January 2018, at the age of 15, Payton Alexander was diagnosed with ewing sarcoma and passed away in November 2021.

And now, her family is giving back.

They started a foundation in her honor to help kids and young adults in their battle with cancer.

One fundraising event involves a new partnership with Perspective Brewery in West Allis.

The brewing company is kicking off the summer season with a new seltzer - Payton's Summertime Seltzer.

The event is on Saturday, May 24, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

