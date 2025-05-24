Payton Alexander Foundation fundraiser at Perspective Brewing

Kim Alexander joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Payton Alexander Foundation and a fundraiser happening at Perspective Brewing in West Allis.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - In January 2018, at the age of 15, Payton Alexander was diagnosed with ewing sarcoma and passed away in November 2021.
And now, her family is giving back.
They started a foundation in her honor to help kids and young adults in their battle with cancer.
One fundraising event involves a new partnership with Perspective Brewery in West Allis.
The brewing company is kicking off the summer season with a new seltzer - Payton's Summertime Seltzer.
The event is on Saturday, May 24, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Payton Alexander Foundation will hold a summertime seltzer event to honor Payton and help others. Foundation President Kim Alexander joined FOX6 from Perspective Brewing in West Allis to share more about Payton's journey.
