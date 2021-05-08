Grocery store off North Avenue lets shoppers pay what they can

One Milwaukee store is doing something for the greater good.

Gina Nygro retired from her 31-year career with Delta Airlines in August last year. She's since opened a pay-what-you-can grocery store off of North Avenue.

"I just knew that it was time when I left my job. I just asked God ‘what do you want me to do?’ and He just kept opening doors for this," Nygro said. "It took a lot of prayer and doors started opening and God made a way to make it happen and it's been really well received."

People from all walks of life come to Greater Goods MKE when she's open on Wednesdays and Saturdays – both to shop and to donate.

Nygro said the option to pay provides the encouragement some people may need right now.

"It's never expected that they have to pay but people usually want to pay something, even if it's just with a bag of coins. There's just a different level of dignity that comes with that," said Nygro.

With every piece of fruit or vegetable or any of the other goods they provide, Nygro hopes this message comes with it: "Know that they are loved and that neighbors really do want to help each other and that God loves them and will take care of them."

If you would like to give a donation or even be a part of all that’s happening at Greater Goods as a volunteer, visit greatergoodsmke.com for information.

