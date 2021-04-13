Expand / Collapse search

Pat’s Rib Place coming to Milwaukee Public Market this summer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Small Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public Market announced on Tuesday, April 13 that Pat’s Rib Place will soon join its list of locally-owned vendors.

The addition marks the second location for the Black-owned business, which operates a location on Sunset Drive in Waukesha. 

Pat’s is planning to open at the Milwaukee Public Market this summer. Customers will be able to enjoy the business' signature smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings, beef brisket, sauces, and other delicacies.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A news release says owners Alisha and Ty Hayes opened Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha in 2009. The public market location will be their first and only operation in Milwaukee.

Pat's Rib Place, Waukesha

Pat's Rib Place, Waukesha

Lake Geneva PD seeks to ID bicyclist who struck SUV, walked away
slideshow

Lake Geneva PD seeks to ID bicyclist who struck SUV, walked away

Lake Geneva police need your help to identify a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash.

2021 Milwaukee auto show to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park
slideshow

2021 Milwaukee auto show to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Officials with the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show confirmed the show will take place at a new location, Wisconsin State Fair Park in May.

SHARP Literacy unveils 16th We Love to Learn book at Notre Dame School
slideshow

SHARP Literacy unveils 16th We Love to Learn book at Notre Dame School

SHARP Literacy unveiled on Tuesday, April 13 its 16th We Love to Learn book, The Didactic, at Notre Dame School in Milwaukee. 

Superintendent: MPS 100% ready for in-person learning

For the first time since March 2020, Milwaukee Public Schools teachers are dusting off their desks, preparing for some students to return.