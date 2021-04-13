Pat’s Rib Place coming to Milwaukee Public Market this summer

article

The Milwaukee Public Market announced on Tuesday, April 13 that Pat’s Rib Place will soon join its list of locally-owned vendors.

The addition marks the second location for the Black-owned business, which operates a location on Sunset Drive in Waukesha.

Pat’s is planning to open at the Milwaukee Public Market this summer. Customers will be able to enjoy the business' signature smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings, beef brisket, sauces, and other delicacies.

A news release says owners Alisha and Ty Hayes opened Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha in 2009. The public market location will be their first and only operation in Milwaukee.

