Paradigm Shyft dinner: Milwaukee's people, perspectives come together

From people elected to office, to those sentenced to time in prison – a Paradigm Shyft dinner brought people together from all walks of life Thursday night, June 1.

"None of us can do this by ourselves," said Paradigm Shyft co-founder Adam Procell.

Procell knows everyone can bring something to the table.

"It’s amazing what can happen over a shared meal you’ve all helped prepare," he said.

More than preparing for dinner guests, Procell set the stage for conversations you probably won't hear at most tables.

"For centuries, breaking bread always seems to bring people together," said Procell.

Procell and Paradigm Shyft co-founder Shannon Ross bring people together who you might think wouldn't mix.

"Our last dinner was bringing those who have committed crimes with crime survivors and the former Supreme Court justice all to eat together," Procell said. "Another example of bringing people in society who never ever really communicate and just humanize one another."

Procell said past dinners have fueled change beyond the meal, hashing out ideas and pushing forward projects like a new youth mentoring program.

"We have a goal, it’s to create a safer community," said Procell.

The guest list ranged from well-seasoned leaders, like Mayor Cavalier Johnson, to people who they say never thought they'd be here.

"You see the goosebumps on my arms. Sometimes I don’t feel worthy to sit with a chief judge, a district attorney, police chief, mayor," said Procell, who was paroled in 2018.

"I was sentenced to life at 15 for gang-related homicide, and I served a quarter-century in prison."

Procell said re-entry work helped him pick up on the benefits of collaboration with people who only seem different, finding it's easier to see eye-to-eye while sitting across from one another at the same table.

"Things like this help to bring people together and see the humanness in each other, and we need to see more of that in this city," Johnson said.

"They humanized me, humanized Shannon, gave us an opportunity to feel worthy of sitting at the proverbial table, say we value your insight, it is a blessing beyond blessings."

FOX6 News did not show the dinner itself, so guests felt more comfortable having conversations off camera. For around the past year and a half, Paradigm Shyft has been trying to do the dinners roughly once a month.