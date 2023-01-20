Pantera at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 31
MILWAUKEE - Pantera is scheduled to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, July 31.
Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pantera tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM until Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.