Expand / Collapse search

Pantera at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 31

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Zakk Wylde guitarist of US heavy metal band Pantera performs on stage during the 'Knotfest Colombia 2022' at Complejo El Campin on December 09, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Pantera is scheduled to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, July 31. 

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pantera tour.  Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM until Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com