Pandemic impact on the service industry

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report in July that details the statewide percentage of job recovery in this industry is still down 9 percent, but Milwaukee County is down 11.8 percent.

The report also details how important the food services industry is to the state. After educational services, food services and drinking places have the largest employment than any other sector. 6 to 8 percent of people work in this industry and when the pandemic hit, job losses were at 47 percent.