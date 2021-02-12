Palermo’s showing a ‘Pizza their Heart’ to Waukesha seniors

Palermo’s Pizza is showing some Valentine's Day love to seniors in the community.

They decided to give the seniors a "Pizza their Hearts" in Waukesha Friday.

"We had bingo and potluck dinners and all kinds of things. and we lost all of that with the pandemic," La Casa Village resident Jennifer Phister said.

Jennifer Phister

Jennifer Phister has been a resident for almost 15 years.

So after not being able to see her neighbors for almost a year, this Valentine’s Day donation from Palermo's was a real treat.

"I was thrilled that someone would care that much about the community and reach out to us when we’re not able to do much in return," she said.

Pizza, pasta, and a special Valentine's Day letter is packed and ready for each resident — and delivered straight to their door.

"This is wonderful," resident Bernardo Rodriguez said.

"This is something to raise the spirits of the people that live here," resident Jessica Gorn said.

"It’s nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Phister said. "I just see a little glimmer of light."

And it means a lot to the staff too.

Cindy Retzack

"These tenants are scared. They’ve been stuck in their apartments for months," Senior Housing Specialist Cindy Retzack said. "My oldest tenant is 100 years old. We have to make sure they’re safe and healthy and anything to mentally build them up is wonderful."

All of this to say happy Valentine’s Day and thank you.

"We wanted to recognize that the seniors in our communities are loved and not forgotten during these challenging times," Busse said.