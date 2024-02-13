Paczki Day at Grebe’s Bakery; 10 varieties available

Fat Tuesday at Grebe’s
Since 1937, Grebe’s Bakery has been known to tempt their guests' taste buds with delicious baked goods, and today they’re doing it with Paczki. Stephanie Quirk is celebrating Fat Tuesday in West Allis where Grebe’s is making more than 160,000 Paczki for the holiday.
Cruller Crossing Sign
10 varieties available
Fat Tuesday and beyond
Grebe’s Bakery
Dipping these tasty, sweet treats
