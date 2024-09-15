Packers watch party fundraiser raises money for a cause

The Brief A man in Waukesha threw his annual Packers Party fundraiser at his house on Sunday, Sept. 15. It was $75 a person and all the proceeds go to Children’s Wisconsin.



Green Bay Packers fans in Waukesha had a win for a good cause on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Underneath the jerseys and passion for the packers are football fans with a love that's off the gridiron.

Rick Hanfler opens his home every year for a good time and an even better cause.

It's $75 to eat, drink and watch the game. All that money, and whatever else is raised, goes to Children's Wisconsin.

"This came out of like a 20-person party and now it is a 100-person party," Hanfler said. "Over the five years now, we’re over $60,000."

Last year the group raised more than $8,000. A donor doubled that, making it $17,000.

"We just appreciate the people and everyone is looking after taking care of the children," said Scott Helland, who helps with the fundraiser.

Hanfler hopes it continues to grow.

"If I don’t beat last year’s total, I am quitting," he joked.

A raffle helps raise money too.

Trisha Vukodinovich is the one who helped Hanfler come up with the idea to raise money for Children's Wisconsin. Her daughter was a patient there.

"Small events raise a lot of money as well," she said.

Over sports, food and charity, there’s also a room for a little competition.

"Jordan Love is coming back soon," Hanfler said. "The NFL better watch out."