Packers fans remember Ted Thompson: 'He did a great job'

Former Green Bay Packers General Manager Ted Thompson died at age 68 at his Texas home on Wednesday night, Jan. 20, the team announced Thursday.

Some Packers fans are struggling with the Super Bowl-winning executive's death but told FOX6 News that his memory will live on.

"I think he came in at the right time. Great players he had. He was very good at drafting," said Larry Blatchford of Green Bay. "I thought he did a great job as far as I'm concerned."

Ross Weinreis of Oshkosh said he appreciates Thompson drafting quarterback Aaron Rodgers years ago.

"Very significant, you know. I know Rodgers looks at it because he’s in the same spot now Favre was with him," Weinreis said. "I just feel like how can you look back at that and just brush it off. That’s a franchise saver."

Ted Thompson

Fans who spoke to FOX6 on Thursday said bringing the Lombardi Trophy back home this season is one of the best ways to honor Thompson.

"Win the game on Sunday, win. Win it for Ted Thompson, and for all of the great historic people that have passed," said Mary Faris of Fond du Lac.

Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson (L) with team President/CEO Mark Murphy R(R)

"Win a Super Bowl. Win the game for him. Win Sunday. Win the bowl game and I think that’ll help," said Weinreis.

Weinreis said it is still hard to believe Thompson is gone.

Vince Lombardi Trophy statue inside the Lambeau Field atrium

"The fact that he kept building that team up to compete year after year, it’s something special," said Weinreis.

It's something fans will never forget.

