Packers super fan reflects on decades-long allegiance

Green Bay Packers
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Vivian Scherf-Laabs, a lifelong Cedarburg resident, has had a lifelong love affair with the Green Bay Packers since before Harry Truman was president.

The 87-year-old remembers when tickets to games were just $10.

"We listened to all the games on radio before television," Scherf-Laabs said. "When they still played at County Stadium, I went to many games and have signatures from a lot of those players."

Inside Scherf-Laabs' Cedarburg home lies a Packers treasure trove: memorabilia, a ticket and program from the 1966 World Championship, newspaper clippings about her favorite former players -- it's all there.

Vivian Scherf-Laabs

Flipping through her scrapbook, Scherf-Laabs finds a cherished honor from 2014...

"This is when I was announced the winner. The 16th Packer Hall of Fame fan," said Scherf-Laabs.

Vivian Scherf-Laabs

Packers legend Bart Starr shared a birthday with Scherf-Laabs and her twin brother. An autographed photograph from the Hall of Fame quarterback is a prized possession.

Scherf-Laabs hopes this season will bring more memories, memories she'll keep close to her heart.

Packers memorabilia from Vivian Scherf-Laabs' collection

"I like this team, they’re feisty," Scherf-Laabs said. "If they keep playing as hard as they have been doing I think they will do really well."

Scherf-Laabs plans to watch Saturday's playoff game against the Rams at home with her twin brother, Stewart -- a 3:35 p.m. kickoff on FOX6!

