article

The Brief A federal jury convicted a former Packers player in a dog fighting operation. Authorities seized 190 dogs from his property; the largest number ever seized from a single person in a federal dog fighting case. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the six felony counts of which he was convicted.



A federal jury convicted a former NFL player, who spent parts of two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, of six felonies tied to operating a large-scale dog fighting and trafficking venture in Oklahoma.

Dog fighting operation

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice said 54-year-old LeShon Johnson was convicted after a multi-day trial of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Following the verdict, Johnson surrendered to the government the 190 dogs seized from his property in this case. The DOJ said it is the largest number ever seized from a single person in a federal dog fighting case.

The government is pursuing forfeiture of the dogs. The U.S. Marshals Service cares for dogs seized in such cases through its asset forfeiture program.

Featured article

Federal prosecutors said the conviction stems from an indictment unsealed in March which detailed Johnson’s operation of "Mal Kant Kennels." The jury heard evidence that Johnson bred and trafficked "champion" and "grand champion" fighting dogs and their offspring for the purpose of dog fighting, profiting from the cruel and illegal industry.

What's next:

Johnson, who had a prior state conviction for dog fighting in 2004, will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

Packers connection

Local perspective:

Johnson, a former star at Northern Illinois University, was a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 1994 NFL Draft. He didn’t serve a large role in Green Bay, who ended up moving on from him midway through the 1995 season.

The running back totaled just 41 touches and 265 yards, never scoring a touchdown, over 14 games for the Packers. He found more success in his next stop with the Arizona Cardinals, where he started eight games in 1996.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Official statements

What they're saying:

A number of people involved in the prosecution issued statements on Johnson's conviction.

Attorney General Pam Bondi: "This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes. This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse — 190 dogs are now safe thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components."

FBI Director Kash Patel: "The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting. Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice."

Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD): "This conviction sends a strong message that those who abuse animals for entertainment and profit will face serious consequences under federal law. ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and our partners are committed to aggressively prosecuting individuals who perpetuate the brutal practice of dog fighting and to disrupting this illegal and inhumane industry."

U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma: "Dog fighting is a vicious and cruel crime that has no place in a civilized society. I commend the hard work of our law enforcement partners in investigating this case and holding the defendant accountable for his crimes."