Packers' Jordan Love nominated for NFL's Walter Payton award

article

The Brief Quarterback Jordan Love has been named the Packers’ team nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and is among the league’s most prestigious awards. The national winner of the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 5.



About the award

What we know:

The award is the league’s most prestigious honor, recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game.

Each of the league’s 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area.

The national winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a prime-time award special airing on Thursday, Feb. 5.

How you can participate

What you can do:

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year club winner.

Fans can vote on X/Twitter by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen player or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

The charitable beneficiary of the player who receives the most collective hashtag mentions, and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide, with the nonprofit partners of the runner-up and third-place finishers receiving $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Charity Challenge voting takes place from Dec. 4 through Jan. 5.

For more information about the award, please visit NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

About Jordan Love

Dig deeper:

In May 2024, Love launched his foundation, Hands of 10ve, to empower children from all backgrounds to participate in sports, raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve – all causes deeply personal to him.

Through 10ve for Cleats, a Hands of 10ve initiative, Love donates cleats to an entire youth sports team for every touchdown scored during the season. In its first year, the program donated more than 1,300 pairs of cleats to 26 Wisconsin teams.

Throughout his career, Love has participated in fundraising initiatives for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, Rawhide Youth Services and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. Love has sponsored community walks in Brown County and Kern County to raise visibility for organizations dedicated to suicide prevention and supporting those affected by loss.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased to name Jordan Love as our club winner for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award," said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. "It’s been a privilege to watch him grow as a leader during his time with the Packers, both in the locker room and in the community. We have been proud to support his dedication to giving back, and we look forward to seeing how he continues to have an impact in Wisconsin and California through his Hands of 10ve Foundation. We are honored to have Jordan represent the Green Bay Packers, on and off the field."