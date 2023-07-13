Packers history: UW-Green Bay offering new online course

article

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is offering a new course titled "History of the Green Bay Packers" as a noncredit certificate program starting in September.

UW-Green Bay is collaborating with the 13-time World Champion Packers to produce educational sports content for fans and students. Fans can learn the history of the Packers in eight sessions, available live online on Zoom. Registration is open now.

The sessions will be taught by Brent Hensel, curator of the Packers Hall of Fame. The registration fee for the certificate program includes admission to the Packers Hall of Fame.

The sessions will cover events and personalities from Packers history, which dates back to the early days of the NFL, including:

Origins of American Football: Exploring the evolution of the game and how its popularity evolved including in the Green Bay area

A Story of Survival: Delving into the early days of the franchise and struggle for survival.

Lambeau’s Reign: Looking at co-founder Earl "Curly" Lambeau and his role as coach and guiding force of the team.

Virtual Tour of the Packers Hall of Fame: Taking a virtual walk through the museum and getting an inside look at how the different exhibits were created.

Packers -Bears Rivalry: Revisiting two of the three oldest NFL franchises and how the teams became interconnected.

Lombardi’s Dynasty: Exploring the rise of Vince Lombardi, a little-known coach who became the most famous coach in sports.

Leadership & Diversity: Uncovering the lasting influence of Lombardi on leadership and diversity in Green Bay

"I am extremely excited to collaborate with UW-Green Bay on this rich and storied course," Hensel said, "and to share the legendary history of the Green Bay Packers."

When participants complete the program, they will earn an exclusive UW-Green Bay digital badge distinguished by the Packers "G."

Learn more about the "History of the Green Bay Packers" certificate program by visiting the program’s website. Meanwhile, anyone with questions can contact UW-Green Bay's Teri Zuege-Halvorsen at 920-663-7316 or via email.