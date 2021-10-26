Packers 'Festival of Lights' tree wanted; tickets offered

article

The Green Bay Packers and Festival Foods are set to host the 15th annual "Festival of Lights" at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Dec. 11 – and the team is again seeking assistance in finding a tree.

Anyone from Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan who has a 40-50 foot evergreen tree and wants to donate it to the event is asked to submit a proposal, in 100 words or less, on why their tree should be used for Festival of Lights and be displayed at Lambeau Field through the holiday season. Proposals should include a photo of the tree and can be submitted through Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Proposals and photos can be submitted for consideration online at through the Packers' website.

The Packers will arrange for the tree to be harvested and transported to Lambeau Field on Monday, Dec. 6. The owner of the selected tree will receive four tickets to the Packers-Vikings game on Jan. 2, 2022.

While the event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019 the tree selected was submitted by Duane and Judy Fritz of Green Bay, who donated their blue spruce tree. In recognition of providing the tree for the event, they received four tickets to the 2019 Packers-Bears game.

The family-themed event, free to the public, will take place in the Lambeau Field Atrium, and feature cookie decorating, holiday movies and cartoons, holiday card making, photo opportunities with Santa Claus and area high school choirs performing holiday music.

Later, the event will move out onto Harlan Plaza for the formal lighting of the tree.

Volunteers will also be on hand during the event to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots. Families attending the Festival of Lights are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to help families in need this holiday season.

