Packers fans flock to support team in wild-card game

The energy at Steny's Tavern & Grill was high all day as fans found a warm place to watch the Green Bay Packers play.

Cheers and chants could be heard all throughout the Milwaukee restaurant as diehard fans rallied to watch the Packers demolish the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

"We both grew up in Green Bay, so I would say lifelong," Packers fan Aaron Severson said. "What are we 32, 33 year-Packer fans?"

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Severson and Steven Dallich were among the large crowd braving the bitter temperatures, arriving early for a front row seat at the bar.

"This is what we sign up for here in Wisconsin," Severson said. "You got to come out and support the Pack no matter what."

As the night went on, excitement only grew. The Packers beat the Cowboys 48-32 in a wild-card stunner, advancing to the NFC Divisional Round next weekend.

"I did not expect that, that’s insane," Severson said. "I really don’t think anybody expected that coming into this game."

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Team is doing really well, unfortunate for the Cowboys, they had to meet us while we’re hot."

Fans said they were definitely feeling the love and they are looking forward to what’s to come.