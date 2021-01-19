Packers FAN Hall of Famer hopes ‘prophecy’ brings NFC title

Fan excitement is building for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among them is Wanda Boggs, who is part of an elite group; she was inducted into the Packers FAN Hall of Fame in 2003.

The photos and memories can't fully capture how excited Boggs was 18 years ago.

"It really was surreal. We walked around the room and -- I don’t even know I felt like I was floating -- I don’t know if I was walking around," Boggs said.

Wanda Boggs with former Packers receiver Donald Driver

Boggs was the fifth Packers fan to be inducted into the FAN Hall of Fame. She was the first woman and the first person from southeastern Wisconsin to enjoy the distinction.

"It was a blessing not only to our entire family but to our school -- especially my class," said Boggs.

Wanda Boggs' classroom and students

At the time, Boggs was a third-grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary. The mother of one of her students saw a newspaper ad looking for Packers fans.

"She saw it sitting in the trash and something made her pick it up and brought it to school and said, ‘I don’t know, I just felt like this was meant to be,'" Boggs said.

Every Monday morning in Boggs' classroom was a "Green & Gold" lesson on the value of teamwork.

"We would actually examine some of the games and talk about them on Monday and note how the players worked together," said Boggs.

Wanda Boggs' classroom and students

Boggs' students crafted a poem -- which spells out "Go Packers" -- and ultimately secured her nomination and win. The poem was in newspapers and ESPN magazine.

After making it into the FAN Hall of Fame, Brookfield's mayor even issued a proclamation for Wanda Boggs Day.

Wanda Boggs attends a Packers-Buccaneers game in Florida

One of the perks Boggs enjoyed was a trip to an away game the following season. It's a game she has been thinking a lot about with the Packers set to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday.

"Well, I went to the Tampa Bay game – and of course, that game is right around the corner as well," Boggs said. "They won that game. So I would like to say prophecy maybe speaks that we will win this game."

Boggs is now retired from the Elmbrook School District. She never misses a Packers game.

