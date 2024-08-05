Packers Family Night gives Waupun boy chance to shine, catches 3 punts in a row

article

It's a night meant for memories and introductions to the newest Green Bay Packers, but at this year's Packers Family Night, a local sixth-grader shined the brightest at Lambeau Field.

At just 11 years old, it's only right to find Trace Ramirez somewhere on a practice field.

"Try to be fast, as good as I can be," he said.

The sixth-grader loves football. His dad, Paul, leads the Waupun Gridiron Football, which allows kids to play flag or tackle football.

"Eight years ago, I put in to be part of the halftime show when my wife and I went up to a coaching clinic," Paul Ramirez said.

And eight years later, the Packers came through.

"We got an email saying we were invited to Lambeau Field for Family Night," he said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, let's go! This is super exciting. The kids are gonna love it.'"

Not just an invite to scrimmage at Lambeau Field. Six kids, including Trace, would take part in the punt, pass, kick competition.

"I mean, after watching the pros do it, I was just hoping he would catch one," his father said.

Having never caught punts from a machine, Trace's dad gave him some practice punts about three hours before.

With the "G" on his helmet, and his feet at the goal line, Trace caught the first ball.

"My heart was pounding, and my whole body was shaking," he recalled. "I'm like, 'Ow, my hands,' cause those are huge, and they're coming in at like 40 whatever miles per hour."

And he wasn't done. Catching the second, while still holding the first, then snagging the third, before the Packers and his dad rushed to celebrate with him.

"When I was in the middle of all the jumping, I was like, the helmet was just bringing me down, trying to look up at all the players," Trace Ramirez said. "And it just was, yeah, that was the best experience for a kid."

Delivering a moment the night was designed to do.

"I was thinking, 'What is this kid doing right now? This is surreal,’" his father said.