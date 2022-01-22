Packers fans cheer from Australia, team united couple

The Green Bay Packers divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers united fans across the state – and even around the world.

"Everyone in Wisconsin is basically a Packers fan," said local fan Christian Bergmann. "It’s almost like a way of life."

That way of life is present not just at Three Lions Pub in Shorewood, and not just limited to Wisconsin. Packers love has a far reach with fans keeping a close eye on screens and scores just about everywhere.

"Everyone’s just like super friendly, and you wear the green and gold all over the world and people say ‘Go Pack Go,’" said Jaz Singh, a Packers fan in Australia.

Singh isn't so worried about the different time zones. Even in Australia, he has his eyes on the end zone.

Jamie Kulzick and Jaz Singh

"I got up at 2 o'clock in the morning, 5 o'clock in the morning," Singh said. "I’ve watched every single game this season."

Originally from England, Singh found a new home in Green Bay in 2019 – going to every single Wisconsin Badgers football and Packers game that season, making countless friends along the way.

"Just fell in love with the place," said Singh. He fell in live with something else, too – someone, to be specific.

"I grew up in Wisconsin," Jamie Kulzick, Singh's wife, said. "My family and friends have all been Packer fans."

Singh met friends of Kulzick's after a game in Dallas. Soon, they got married, and Kulzick moved from Milwaukee to Australia with Singh. There, they watched the game Saturday.

"We miss Wisconsin. It has a special feeling to it as far as the hospitality and love and the warmth you get from people even when it’s so cold," said Kulzick.

Jamie Kulzick and Jaz Singh

It all goes to show, connection formed thanks to the Packers extend far past Wisconsin and live well beyond the game.

"Friendships last a long time, memories last forever," Singh said. "I just can’t wait to come back to Green Bay and Wisconsin."

Border closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for them to visit, but the couple hopes to return next season.

