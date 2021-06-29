Pabst Mansion opens beer garden beginning July 1

article

Visitors to the Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee will get to enjoy the historic site like never before when the Pabst Mansion Beer Garden opens on Thursday, July 1.

A news release says the beer garden will be available Thursday through Monday each week, from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to enjoy some of the beers that built Milwaukee including Pabst, Blatz, Schlitz, and Miller.

Other local favorites will also be available from crafts breweries as well as locally made snacks. All proceeds will be used for the care and preservation of the Mansion.

Since reopening to the public in April, the news release says the Pabst Mansion has offered many new tours and programs. In addition to the original Mansion tour, other tours include a happy hour tour, fine arts tour, family-friendly tour, and Sunday morning mimosa tours.