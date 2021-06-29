Expand / Collapse search

Pabst Mansion opens beer garden beginning July 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Pabst Mansion article

Pabst Mansion

MILWAUKEE - Visitors to the Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee will get to enjoy the historic site like never before when the Pabst Mansion Beer Garden opens on Thursday, July 1.

A news release says the beer garden will be available Thursday through Monday each week, from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to enjoy some of the beers that built Milwaukee including Pabst, Blatz, Schlitz, and Miller. 

Other local favorites will also be available from crafts breweries as well as locally made snacks. All proceeds will be used for the care and preservation of the Mansion.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Since reopening to the public in April, the news release says the Pabst Mansion has offered many new tours and programs. In addition to the original Mansion tour, other tours include a happy hour tour, fine arts tour, family-friendly tour, and Sunday morning mimosa tours.

Woman attacked outside Milwaukee church

Attacked outside of church! A Milwaukee woman is recovering after she was mugged leaving church on Sunday near 10th and Lapham.

10th and Walnut hit-and-run crash: Milwaukee man charged
slideshow

10th and Walnut hit-and-run crash: Milwaukee man charged

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man at 10th and Walnut on June 20.

UW Alzheimer’s clinical trial; volunteers needed
slideshow

UW Alzheimer’s clinical trial; volunteers needed

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recruiting volunteers for a study testing an investigational treatment that aims to help prevent the earliest memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease.