UW Alzheimer’s clinical trial; volunteers needed

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health announced on Tuesday, June 29 that it is recruiting volunteers for a study testing an investigational treatment that aims to help prevent the earliest memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease.

A news release says the AHEAD Study is a phase 3 clinical trial, which means this experimental drug’s effectiveness will be tested in a larger group of individuals. The trial has already gone through rigorous testing for side effects in research participants in phases 1 and 2 and results showed it was safe to move to phase 3.

The AHEAD Study consists of two different clinical trials testing the same investigational treatment, known as BAN2401, or lecanemab. BAN2401 is a monoclonal antibody that is thought to either enhance clearance of amyloid or neutralize their toxicity towards brain cells. Amyloid is a protein that builds up in people who can go on to have memory problems and develop Alzheimer’s disease. Participants are enrolled in one of the two trials based on the level of amyloid in their brain.

This clinical trial is a four-year commitment for participants and includes screening visits, blood draws, cognitive testing, PET and MRI scans and physical exams.

If interested in participating, you are urged to contact the AHEAD lead study coordinator at UW‒Madison at 608 263-4646 or email: mcfalk@medicine.wisc.edu.

More about the AHEAD Study

The AHEAD Study is the first Alzheimer’s disease research study to recruit people as young as 55 years old who are at risk of developing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease as they get older, while using an approach that tailors dose levels of the investigational treatment to study participants’ brain amyloid levels. Risk factors include family history of the disease or being 65 years old or older (age increases your risk). The study participant must be cognitively healthy.

The sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, Alzheimer’s disease is the only disease among the top 10 causes of death that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. Right now, 120,000 Wisconsinites 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.