Ozaukee County resurfacing project approved; WIS 60 to WIS 32

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 31, 2024 1:26pm CDT
Ozaukee County
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A $4.24 million resurfacing project in Ozaukee County has been given the green light by the state. 

The project would resurface I-43 between WIS 60 and WIS 32 in Ozaukee County. The park and ride at County V (WIS 32) will also be resurfaced as part of this project. 

Construction is scheduled to begin June 10.  

Improvements include:

  • Resurfacing I-43 within project limits, including service ramps.
  • Base patching
  • Cable guard installation and grading in median.
  • Box culvert repairs
  • Repaving and new lighting at the County V (WIS 32) Park and Ride.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions of I-43 during peak travel hours.

  • During stage 1 (June – July) there will be single lane and shoulder closures.
  • During stage 2 (July – fall 2024) there will be overnight full freeway closures, daytime single lane closures, and shoulder closures.
  • The County V (WIS 32) Park and Ride will be closed for approximately one (1) week in October for resurfacing and lighting improvements. 

Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.