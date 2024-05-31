Ozaukee County resurfacing project approved; WIS 60 to WIS 32
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A $4.24 million resurfacing project in Ozaukee County has been given the green light by the state.
The project would resurface I-43 between WIS 60 and WIS 32 in Ozaukee County. The park and ride at County V (WIS 32) will also be resurfaced as part of this project.
Construction is scheduled to begin June 10.
Improvements include:
- Resurfacing I-43 within project limits, including service ramps.
- Base patching
- Cable guard installation and grading in median.
- Box culvert repairs
- Repaving and new lighting at the County V (WIS 32) Park and Ride.
Traffic will be maintained in both directions of I-43 during peak travel hours.
- During stage 1 (June – July) there will be single lane and shoulder closures.
- During stage 2 (July – fall 2024) there will be overnight full freeway closures, daytime single lane closures, and shoulder closures.
- The County V (WIS 32) Park and Ride will be closed for approximately one (1) week in October for resurfacing and lighting improvements.
Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.