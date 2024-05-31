Ozaukee County resurfacing project approved; WIS 60 to WIS 32

article

A $4.24 million resurfacing project in Ozaukee County has been given the green light by the state.

The project would resurface I-43 between WIS 60 and WIS 32 in Ozaukee County. The park and ride at County V (WIS 32) will also be resurfaced as part of this project.

Construction is scheduled to begin June 10.

Improvements include:

Resurfacing I-43 within project limits, including service ramps.

Base patching

Cable guard installation and grading in median.

Box culvert repairs

Repaving and new lighting at the County V (WIS 32) Park and Ride.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Traffic will be maintained in both directions of I-43 during peak travel hours.

During stage 1 (June – July) there will be single lane and shoulder closures.

During stage 2 (July – fall 2024) there will be overnight full freeway closures, daytime single lane closures, and shoulder closures.

The County V (WIS 32) Park and Ride will be closed for approximately one (1) week in October for resurfacing and lighting improvements.

Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.