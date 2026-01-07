The Brief Two loose sheep were spotted wandering across Ozaukee County for months. One of the two has now been captured and is living at a Germantown farm. It's still not clear where the sheep came from or where the other one is.



At one time, you could've called some sheep some of Ozaukee County's most wanted. They spent months on the loose, but one of them has finally been captured.

There were two sheep sought, one black and one white. A woman and her daughter captured the white sheep recently and named her "Hilda Houdini."

"It's impressive, the miles they covered. Sheep usually don't travel that – maybe a few miles they'll do, but from central Mequon all the way to Port Washington?" they said.

They said they lured Hilda Houdini in using one of their own sheep. She was pretty healthy, just needing a "haircut," and is now loving life at Sunnyview Farm in Germantown.

FOX6 News first reported about the wayward sheep in November. The sheep had been spotted throughout Ozaukee County for weeks – including Mequon, Thiensville, Grafton and Port Washington – particularly near lake bluffs. Security cameras captured them sauntering across the Concordia University campus, too.

It's still not clear where the sheep came from. Officials previously said the DNR and humane society were unable to help because the sheep are farm animals.