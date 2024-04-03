Ozaukee County communities pass fire department funding referendums

article

In Ozaukee County, all six communities that had fire department funding on the April 2 ballot passed referendums to raise property taxes and hire more firefighters and paramedics.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum in 2021 studied the county's fire departments. It found all had a "a comparatively bare-boned and inexpensive approach" and that the "traditional approach is now showing severe signs of distress."

The city of Port Washington's referendum passed with the broadest support (69%), while the town of Saukville's margin was the slimmest (54%) of the six communities. The town of Cedarburg, town of Grafton, village of Grafton and city of Cedarburg referendums all passed with at least 62% support.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Before the election, the Cedarburg Fire Department said calls for help were up 47% over the past decade, and most of the EMS calls are to help people who have fallen. At the same time, there are fewer volunteers – a group the Cedarburg Fire Department has relied on since 1866.

"It’s becoming very hard for our volunteers to put that much time into covering all of those calls," said Cedarburg Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz.

Cedarburg Fire Department

The department's ladder truck and fire engines were not paid for with Cedarburg tax money; instead, a nonprofit group raised the money to buy the equipment. This year, the city started paying on-call firefighters when they respond.

"Basically, the Cedarburg Fire Department has done this for free since 1866, and we just can’t sustain it anymore," Vahsholtz said of the funding request. "We want to continue to provide the best care that we can to our residents and all the visitors."

The Cedarburg referendum sought funding for eight full-time firefighter/paramedics and continued funding for two more spots that federal American Rescue Act money paid for.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In the city of Cedarburg, with a typical home assessed at $390,000, property taxes would increase roughly $264 per year. For Port Washington, the typical home of $235,000 would see a $213 property tax increase.

In Port Washington, the fire department has five full-time firefighters; American Rescue Act money is paying for three of them. The department also has 42 paid on-call staff.

"We’re getting to the point where, essentially, our service is no longer sustainable," Joe DeBoer, Port Washington deputy chief/EMS service director, told FOX6 News before the election. "In 2022, about 40% of the days, we were unable to provide an ambulance for at least six hours and on weekends that ballooned to 54%."

Port Washington Fire Department

DeBoer said, in those situations, an ambulance would need to come from places like Grafton, Saukville or Fredonia – increasing response times: "What that means is sometimes we don’t have staff available to respond when somebody needs us."

The new funding was to keep those three full-time positions when the federal money runs out and add six more full-time firefighter/paramedics.

Those who opposed the referendums pointed to inflation and rising costs.

Reaction

Cedarburg Fire Chief Jeff Vahscholtz

"Yesterday, in both the City and Town of Cedarburg, residents voted to support the public safety referendum and address increased demand for emergency services. This approval will increase funding for the Cedarburg Fire Department and enable CFD to add eight (8) additional Firefighter-Paramedic positions over the course of several years, maintain two (2) full-time Firefighter-Paramedic positions currently funded using ARPA dollars, and adjust the Fire Chief position to a full-time role.

"The addition of these positions will ensure adequate staff is available at all times to respond to emergencies and improve care to a paramedic level. They will also address the increasing calls for service and ensure CFD has consistent, reliable leadership and personnel to manage the growing public safety needs in the City and Town of Cedarburg.

"We are thankful to our Fire Department staff for their continued service to our community. We also want to thank the Cedarburg community for supporting our Fire Department. We are proud to serve our community members and are honored by your support."

Joint statement from the towns and villages of Grafton and Saukville

"Yesterday, the residents of the Town and Village of Grafton and Town of Saukville voted to support the increase in property tax levy to increase funding for Grafton and Saukville’s Fire/EMS services to meet increasing community needs and provide effective emergency medical, rescue and fire suppression services to the Grafton and Saukville communities.

"Because of this support, the Grafton-Saukville Fire Department will be able to cover the cost of:

One (1) deputy chief to oversee the joint Grafton-Saukville Fire Department

At the Grafton Fire Station: Three (3) captain-paramedics; Three (3) engineer-paramedics

At the Saukville Fire Station: Three (3) lieutenant-paramedics; Three (3) firefighter-paramedics

Education and training for personnel who are not already cross-trained

"Through consolidation and the addition of full-time staff, the Grafton-Saukville Fire Department will be able to operate more efficiently and effectively through streamlined operations, improve coordination across communities, and provide reliable emergency response 24/7/365.

"We are thankful for our fire department for continuously supporting our community’s needs. The additional staff funded by the referendum will enable our fire department to best serve the residents of the Towns and Villages of Grafton and Saukville.

"On behalf of all our Fire/EMS staff, as well as the members of the Fire/EMS Working Group, I also want to extend my gratitude to the community for supporting our Department. Your approval allows us to provide the high quality emergency services our residents and businesses deserve."