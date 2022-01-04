Ozaukee County Fairgrounds COVID testing closed, staffing concerns

The Curative COVID-19 testing site at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds will be closed until further notice due to staffing concerns, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department announced Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Tests are still available through Curative at Washington County Fair Park and the ADRC in Sheboygan.

Appointments are required at these testing sites and can be made at curative.com. Walk-in testing is available at Summit Clinical Labs in Germantown and Fox Point. For a complete list of testing sites, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

