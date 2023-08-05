Ozaukee County Fair Demo Derby fire; man seriously burned

article

A 22-year-old man has serious burns after a fire in the Demo Derby at Ozaukee County Fair on Friday, Aug. 4.

Police said one of the participants in the Demo Derby damaged his car while participating. The car was leaking fluid—when the driver was no longer participating and was in the pit.

The driver kept trying to start his car, and his car started on fire with the driver inside. Officials said the driver's friends and other participants from the demo derby rushed over to rescue him and pulled him out through the window.

According to the police, he has bad burns all over his body and was taken to the hospital.

The car fire was put out once the driver was out.