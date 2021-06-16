OWI in Columbia County: Man arrested for 5th offense during traffic stop

A 41-year-old New Lisbon man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

According to a press release, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper made a routine traffic stop Wednesday morning, June 16 on a vehicle speeding in a construction zone. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper noticed signs of impairment with the driver.

After administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), the driver was arrested for OWI 5th offense.