OWI arrests: West Bend woman drove drunk to pick up man from jail

Police arrested a West Bend woman for OWI after she drove to the Washington County Sheriff's Office to pick up her boyfriend, who was also arrested for OWI just hours earlier.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the incident started on Wednesday night, Jan. 31, just before 11 p.m. when a deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 85 mph in a 45 mph zone on County Highway P, north of Pleasant Valley in the Town of Polk.

The driver, a 29-year-old City of West Bend man, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI, third offense.

A preliminary breath test revealed a .21 alcohol content. He was turned over to jail staff and held on $850 cash bond.

Early the next morning, just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, the girlfriend, who was in the vehicle during the initial stop, drove to the sheriff’s office to pick up the boyfriend.

After being notified by jail staff, a deputy found the woman in the jail parking lot. She told the deputy she drove from a local tavern to pick up her boyfriend.

She also showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI, second offense. She was turned over to the jail after the arrest.